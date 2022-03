Balasore: The Odisha police seized 200 gm brown sugar worth Rs 20 lakh in Jaleswar area of Balasore district and apprehended one person.

Acting on a tip-off, the police along with a team intercepted a vehicle and conducted a raid in Jaleswar. During the search, they seized 200 gm of brown sugar worth Rs 20 lakh and arrested one person in this connection.

Later, the police have started an investigation into the matter.

Further details awaited.