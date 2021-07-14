200 Farmers To Protest Outside Parliament On July 22

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said that 200 farmers would protest outside Parliament during the monsoon session on July 22.

Tikait on Wednesday said the protest would be ”peaceful’ despite the country witnessing violence on Republic Day when protestors reached Red Fort as a part of their ‘tractor rally’ protest.

“It will be a peaceful protest. We will sit outside the Parliament while proceedings will continue in the House,” Tikait told

“We will sit outside Parliament while proceedings (Monsoon Session) will continue in the House. Around 200 people will go there (towards Parliament) by bus. We will pay the fare. It will be a peaceful protest. Today, we will have a meeting and we will plan a strategy,” Rakesh Tikait said.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.