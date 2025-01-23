Odisha’s Food Supplies Minister, Krushna Chandra Patra, revealed that there are around 200-300 ineligible ration card holders in every block across all 30 districts of Odisha.

He urged these individuals to surrender their ration cards by January 31 to avoid strict action. The state government has already identified many of these ineligible beneficiaries, who are often financially well-off and do not need ration benefits.

The minister also mentioned that the e-KYC process for availing ration cards in Odisha will be completed by January 31, and eligible beneficiaries will be listed thereafter. Those who continue to hold ration cards illegally after this date will face punitive action.

Along these lines, the minister also issued a stern warning to ‘dishonest millers’. He stated that millers who deduct excess quantities or do not adhere to rules have been served show-cause notices. Moreover, those who fail to follow government regulations and insist on continuing outdated practices will not be allowed to operate under the new policies.

Penalties for holding an illegal ration card can range from fines to imprisonment, as per the Public Distribution System (Control) Order, 2001. The penalties and legal actions are determined by the state government and may involve criminal proceedings in cases of fraud.