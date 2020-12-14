20 Quintals Of Ganja Seized From Truck In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Police here on Monday seized around 20 quintals of ganja from a truck at Isar Chakk in Chitrakonda area of Malkangiri district.

Acting on a tip-off, the Chitrakonda police intercepted the truck near Isar Chakk and conducted a search. During the search, the cops found around 20 quintals of ganja sealed in 25 sacks.

Following this, the cannabis and the truck bearing registration number RJ-05 GR 6095 were seized.

However, the driver and helper of the vehicle managed to flee, leaving the vehicle on the spot.

A case (139/2020) has been registered under relevant sections of IPC. Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding culprits, sources added.