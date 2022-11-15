20 Odisha Places Record Temperature Below 15°C

Bhubaneswar: As many as 20 places in Odisha have recorded a temperature below 15 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Tuesday.

According to the latest bulletin by the IMD, G Udayagiri in Kandhamal was coldest with 7.2 degC, while temperature in Semiliguda (Koraput) dropped to 9 degC last night.

Similarly, Daringbadi of Kandhamal district and Bhawanipatna of Kalahandi district recorded 11 degrees Celsius temperature each. Kirei of Sundargarh district recorded 11. 5 degree Celsius, followed by Chiplima of Sambalpur registered 12 degree Celsius, Jharsuguda at 12. 6 degree Celsius, Keonjhar & Deogarh at 13 degree Celsius, and Hirakud of Sambalpur district at 13.3 degree Celsius.

While Sonepur recorded 14.6 degree Celsius, Sambalpur town registered 14.9 degree Celsius.

The State Capital, Bhubaneswar experienced a night temperature of 16 degree Celsius, whereas Cuttack city recorded 16.4 degrees Celsius, said the IMD.