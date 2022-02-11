20 more Covid deaths reported in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 20 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Friday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.

1. A 82 years old Female of Balasore District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Cerebro Vascular Accident.

2. A 58 years old Female of Balasore District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome, Dyselectrolytemia.

3. A 87 years old Male of Balasore District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

4. A 71 years old Male of Bhadrak District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Chronic Kidney Disease.

5. A 78 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Severe Left ventricular dysfunction, Hypertension.

6. A 71 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Acute Kidney Infection.

7. A 62 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease & Chronic Kidney Disease.

8. A 75 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease & Diabetes Mellitus.

9. A 82 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District.

10. A 53 years old Male of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Complete Heart Block, Seizure Disorder.

11. A 6 Months old Male Child of Jajpur District.

12. A 31 years old Female of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Psychiatry Disorder.

13. A 60 years old Female of Jajpur District.

14. A 16 years old Girl of Kendrapara District who was also suffering from Thalassemia Major & Anemia.

15. A 75 years old Female of Kendrapara District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

16. A 70 years old Female of Kendrapara District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

17. A 64 years old Male of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

18. A 72 years old Male of Mayurbhanja District who was also suffering from Dilated Cardiomyopathy, Congestive Hepatopathy, Diabetes Mellitus.

19. A 73 years old Male of Mayurbhanja District who was suffering from Glioblastoma Multiformae, Diabetes Mellitus.

20. A 75 years old Male of Nabarangapur District.