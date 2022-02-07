20 more Covid deaths in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 20 more covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1.A 64 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2.A 78 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3.A 52 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension.

4.A 72 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

5.A 86 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Diabetes Mellitus, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Parkinsonism.

6.A 69 years old Female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

7.A 67 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

8.A 50 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Hepatic Encephalopathy.

9.A 78 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

10.A 40 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Hepatitis B surface antigen Positive.

11.A 60 years old Female of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Leukemia, Adult acute myeloid leukemia.

12.A 36 years old Male of Kalahandi District.

13.A 55 years old Male of Kalahandi District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Chronic Kidney Disease, Sepsis.

14.A 60 years old Male of Kalahandi District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus

15.A 55 years old Female of Kalahandi District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

16.A 52 years old Female of Kendrapara District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

17.A 70 years old Male of Khordha District who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

18.A 26 years old Female of Nayagarh District who was also suffering from Rheumatic heart disease, Multiple sclerosis.

19.A 52 years old Female of Nayagarh District who was also suffering from Bronchial Asthma.

20.A 56 years old Male of Rayagada District who was also suffering from Liver Mars.