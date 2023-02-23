20 Lakh Old Vehicles To Be Scrapped In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 20,39,500 unfit two wheelers especially bikes and scooter will be scrapped as per the provision of scrappage policy, odisha government said today.

These vehicles have already exceeded 15 years having no fitness, State Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu told Odisha Assembly.

“The State government has decided to ban the old vehicles having no fitness from March 15, 2023. Among those vehicles, 12,99,351 are two-wheelers,” she said while responding to an unstarred question raised BJP MLA Kusum Tete.

The minister further informed, 80,20,200 vehicles are fit to ply on the road State government has already started the process to scrap 15-years-old vehicles with no fitness as per the provision of Odisha Government Scrapping Policy 2022.

Initially, the government vehicles without fitness certificate wil be scrapped in the first phase. Later, the individual vehicles crossing 15 years will be scrapped.