20 Killed As Bus Collides With Armoured Truck In South Africa: Report
Johannesburg: At least 20 people were killed while several others sustained injuries following a crash between an armoured truck and a bus in South Africa. This was informed by the Limpopo province transport department on Tuesday.
“Twenty people were tragically killed in an accident after a cash transport truck lost control and crashed head-on with a bus going in the opposite direction” on Monday at 1500 GMT, the department said in a statement.
More details awaited.
Comments are closed.