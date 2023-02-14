20 Killed As Bus Collides With Armoured Truck In South Africa: Report

Johannesburg: At least 20 people were killed while several others sustained injuries following a crash between an armoured truck and a bus in South Africa. This was informed by the Limpopo province transport department on Tuesday.

“Twenty people were tragically killed in an accident after a cash transport truck lost control and crashed head-on with a bus going in the opposite direction” on Monday at 1500 GMT, the department said in a statement.

More details awaited.