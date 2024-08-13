20 Kg Ganja Seized from Car in Bolangir, Peddler Escapes

Bolangir: Police seized 20 kg of ganja from a car on NH 59, near Gandharabandha chhak in Bolangir district on Tuesday.

Based on intelligence, the Bangomunda police conducted a raid in that area and tried to intercept the car in which the contraband was being carried to Chhattisgarh. However, the driver managed to escape from the place.

The approximate value of the contraband is worth over lakhs. A manhunt has been launched to catch the peddler.