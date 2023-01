20 Injured After Bus Overturns On Cuttack-Chandbali Route

Cuttack: As many as 20 persons were injured after a bus carrying them overturned near Ganja village on the Cuttack-Chandbali route on Thursday.

Reportedly, the incident occurred while a bus carrying 40 labourers turned turtle near Ganja village. Subsequently, 20 persons sustained grievous injuries.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

More details are awaited.