20 Injured After Bus Overturns In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: As many as 20 persons were injured after a passenger bus overturned in Kuliana area of Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

According to reports, the incident took place while the ill-fated was on its way to Baripada from Keonjhar when the driver lost control over the wheels and the bus turned turtle. Subsequently, several people sustained grievous injuries in the mishap.

The injured persons have been admitted to Baripada hospital for treatment.

More details are awaited.