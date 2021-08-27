20 Bombs, Two Country-Made Firearms Seized In Deogarh; 2 Arrested

Deogarh: A special squad of Deogarh Police has seized more than 20 bombs and two country-made firearms from two persons during raids at Pathurianali and Minjaribahal village under Reamal police station’s Kansar outpost limits on Thursday.

Deogarh SP Rajkishore Paikaray informed about this at a press conference held at the district police headquarters today.

After receiving information about the possession of illegal guns, the Special Squad, led by SDPO Pratyush Kumar Mohapatra, conducted raids at the villages of Pathurianali and Minjaribahal last night.

During the raid, Karunakar Khuntia, 42, of Pathurianali village and Sudan Pradhan, 25, of Minjaribahal village, were apprehended and more than 20 bombs and two country-made firearms were seized from them. Reamal police have registered cases against both the arrestees under the Arms Act.

SP Paikaray informed that further investigation is underway into whether the accused are affiliated with any criminal organisation or for what purpose they were possessing the bombs and guns illegally.