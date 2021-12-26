20 Bangladeshi Fishermen Rescued Off Paradip Coast

Jagatsinghpur: 20 Bangladeshi fishermen, who were stranded in the sea for at least 20 days, have been rescued off Paradip coast on Sunday.

According to reports, the Bangladeshi nationals were out for fishing from Bholaborisal district of Bangladesh on December 7. However, they lost their way following a storm in the region. Later, the boat got damaged and the victims were stuck in the middle of the sea.

However, the locals here saw the fishermen and alerted the officials about the same.

Soon an operation was launched and they were rescued successfully near Astaranga off the Paradip coast.