20 Arrested For Bombing In Puri’s Bramhagiri Over Political Rivalry

Puri: In major action by the police, at least 20 accused involved in the Bombing during group clash in Brahmagiri Danduasipada area hbe been arrested.

Reportedly, the arrests were made following late night raids here.

At least 20 crude bombs were hurled by unidentified miscreants in Bramhagiri region here on Thursday.

According to reports, two warring groups had clashed before the panchayat elections in the village. Over the same dispute, there was a clash between the groups again on Thursday during which bombs were hurled.

Notably, Odisha witnessed several poll-related during the recently-held panchayat elections.