2 Women Shot Dead In Delhi’s RK Puram, Two Arrested

New Delhi: Two women in the Ambedkar Basti area of Delhi’s RK Puram were killed on Sunday by unidentified assailants. The deceased have been identified as Pinky (30 yeards old) and Jyoti (29 years old).

The unidentified assailants shot them following which they were taken to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police South West Delhi, Manoj C, police got a call at 4:40 am in RK Puram police station that some people had shot the caller’s sisters at Ambedkar Basti. Police reached the spot only to find the victims were shifted to SJ Hospital where they died, reported news agency ANI.

Delhi police has now arrested the main accused and his associate in connection with the murder, said Manoj C, DCP South West, Delhi as reported by ANI