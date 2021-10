Khurda: Two women morning-walkers were killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle at Kapasia under Bolagarh block in Khurda district.

Report says, the duo had gone for a morning walk when an unknown vehicle hit them from behind, following which both of them succumbed to injuries.

Following this, the irate locals blocked NH-57 near the spot, disrupting road communication on Khurda-Bolangir road.