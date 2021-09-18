2 ULB Militants Killed In Encounter In Assam’s Kokrajhar

Dispur: At least two militants of United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB) group were killed during an encounter at Ultapani reserve forest area in Assam’s Kokrajhar district in the wee hours of Saturday.

Actin on intelligence information that some militants were taking shelter in a camp set up inside the reserve forest area, a search operation was launched. During the search operation, the militants started firing. In retaliation, police killed two militants. However, other militants fled from the area.

Upon search, Police busted a camp of the militant group and recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, grenades and other war like stores from the area.

The police team recovered two pistols (9mm and 7.65mm), eight rounds of live ammunition, 14 rounds of empty cartridges, eight hand grenades and other warlike stores from the encounter spot.

Sources said, both slain militants were ex-NDFB (National Democratic Front of Boroland) cadres and they had joined ULB recently.