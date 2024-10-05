Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces successfully neutralized two terrorists during an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district on October 5, 2024. The operation, conducted jointly by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, was based on intelligence inputs about suspicious activities in the Gugaldhar area.

The encounter began when alert troops detected movement and challenged the infiltrators, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire. The security forces’ swift and effective response resulted in the elimination of the two terrorists.

During the operation, the forces recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition, described as “war-like stores” by the officials. The recovered items included assault rifles, grenades, and other military-grade equipment, indicating the high level of preparedness of the infiltrators.

The Chinar Corps, based in Srinagar, confirmed the successful operation and stated that the search of the area is ongoing to ensure no further threats remain.

