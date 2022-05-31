2 terrorists gunned down in J&K

Srinagar: Two terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the Pulwama district’s Awantipora area of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the search operation that followed, the police said it recovered “incriminating materials including two AK-47 rifles” from the terrorists. One of the two terrorists shot dead was involved in two civilian killings – a woman and a government employee – the police has said.

The encounter started at around 5:40 pm in the Rajpora area on Monday but stretched late into the night. The police and security forces were still at the site as the search operation was on.

Both are local terrorists identified as Shahid Rather of Tral and Umar Yousuf of Shopian.

“Terrorist Shahid was involved in killing of a woman Shakeela of Aripal and a government employee Javid Ahmed of Lurgam,” said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir.