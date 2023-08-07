2 Terrorist KiIlled As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K’s Poonch

Srinagar: At least two terrorists were killed in gunfight as Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday foiled an infiltration attempt from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, news agency IANS reported. The alert troops in Degwar sector noticed the movement of some terrorists attempting to sneak into this side under the cover of darkness in the early hours of the day and engaged them in an encounter, the officials said.

They said that one terrorist was gunned down but his body was yet to be retrieved from the scene. Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said an army ambush party established contact with terrorists in Garhi battalion area around 2 am.

“Two individuals were observed moving across LoC in the general area Degwar Terva. In the ensuing firefight, one terrorist was seen dropping while the second moved towards Pintu Nala,” the officer said, as quoted by PTI. The whole area was cordoned off and a search operation is underway, officials said.

Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal said: “Infiltration bid was foiled in Poonch district. In a joint operation by Indian Army and the local police in the early hours of August 6-7 two infiltrating terrorists were engaged by the joint teams of army and police,” as quoted by IANS. “One terrorist fell down immediately, second terrorist tried to run back to the LoC. He was engaged and hit and was seen falling down near the LoC. Operation is still in progress”.