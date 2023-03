Bhubaneswar: A +2 student of Ramadevi Higher Secondary School in Bhubaneswar died suicide.

The girl’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of the hostel on Wednesday. The deceased student is studying in +2 second year in Arts stream.

However, the reason of the student committing suicide is unclear. Police launched investigation.

The police are investigating what led to the suicide of the student. Police are looking into various aspects of the death.