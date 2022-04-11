2 States Actor Shiv Kumar Subramaniam Passes Away

Mumbai: Veteran actor-screenwriter Shiv Kumar Subramaniam passed away on Sunday night in Mumbai. He was last seen in the film ‘ Meenakshi Sundareshwar’.

Reportedly, the actor appeared in many popular films like Hichki, 2 States, Polish, and Rocky Handsome. The actor had earlier lost his only son two months ago.

Subramaniam’s funeral will take place on Monday morning, with cremation happening at Mumbai’s Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoom.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared the sad news of his passing away in a social media post. He wrote, “With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form – our dearest Shiv Subrahmanyam. Incredibly talented, he was much loved and revered personally as well as professionally.”

<>

</>

Rahul Desai wrote, “Grew up watching films he wrote and acted in. Been a neighbour since 2016. My fondest moments here have been watching Mr. Subramaniam and his son Jahaan play downstairs. Jahaan passed away in February, now his father is gone. Heartbreaking. Hope they continue playing upstairs.”

<>

Grew up watching films he wrote and acted in. Been a neighbour since 2016. My fondest moments here have been watching Mr. Subramaniam and his son Jahaan play downstairs. Jahaan passed away in February, now his father is gone. Heartbreaking. Hope they continue playing upstairs. https://t.co/go4rvzI0tA — Rahul Desai (@ReelReptile) April 11, 2022

</>

Shiv Kumar Subramaniam started his journey in film by writing the screenplay of Vidhu Vinod Chopra‘s Parinda in 1989. He’s also credited as the writer for other noteworthy movies like 1942: A Love Story, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, Arjun Pandit, Chameli, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Teen Patti. Subramaniam won Filmfare awards for Best Story and Best Screenplay for Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Parinda respectively.