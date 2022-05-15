2 Sikhs Shot Dead In Peshawar, ISKP Claims Attack

Islamabad: Islamic State Wilayah Khorasan (ISKP), the Afghan offshoot of the Islamic States, has claimed responsibility for the targeted killings of two Sikh businessmen in Pakistan on Sunday, May 15.

The Sikh men were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The victims identified as Saljeet Singh (42) and Ranjeet Singh (38) died on the spot after being attacked by two bike-borne assailants.

This was the latest targeted killing of minority community members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident and directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to ensure immediate arrest and punishment of the culprits.

He also urged the chief minister to ensure steps for the protection of the lives and properties of the citizens, particularly non-Muslims. Sharif expressed sympathies with the bereaved families of the deceased. He observed that enmity with Pakistan was the reason behind this act of terrorism and resolved to eliminate the enemies of the country, the report said.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the attack and sought a report from the provincial chief secretary and inspector general of police. “The KP government has terribly failed at protecting the minorities,” Sanaullah said, indicating past incidents of violence against Sikhs in the province.