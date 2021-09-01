+2 Offline Exam Application Process To Begin On Sept 3: CHSE

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha on Wednesday informed that application for Odisha Plus-II offline exams will start from September 3.

Students dissatisfied with scores awarded to them for the cancelled annual Plus 2 examination through an alternative assessment system, can opt for the offline examination.

The students will be given five days to submit the online applications for the offline examination. On the basis of the number of applicants, the examination schedule and centres will be released.

The council further clarified that for those, who will appear for the offline examination, their marks obtained through alternative assessment will become obsolete. The marks secured in the offline examination will be deemed final.