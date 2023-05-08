2 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Chhattisgarh: Two Naxals, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with police in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Monday morning, May 8, 2023, an official said.

The encounter between the naxals and security forces broke out in the Danteshpuram forest under Bheji police station limits.

The jawans are still present at the site and a search operation is underway in the forest.

“An encounter broke out between and Naxals in the Bheji area. Two Naxalites have been killed in the encounter. Search operation underway in the area,” Sukma police said in a statement.

According to sources, Golapalli, SOS Commander Madkam Erra carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh and Podiam Bhime, wife of naxal leader Erra with a reward of Rs 3 lakh were gunned down by the jawans.

Security forces have reportedly recovered weapons, huge amount of IEDs and other materials including automatic weapons from the encounter site, but an official statement on the same is awaited.