2 Lakh Doses Of Covishield Vaccine To Reach Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha today will receive a fresh lot of COVID-19 vaccines. The state is all set to receive two lakh doses of Covishield today, informed Health & Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi.

According to Panigrahi, the state currently has 3 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine.

Notably, the State Government had asked the Centre to supply 25 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine immediately.

Earlier, 2.5 lakh doses of the vaccine reached Odisha on Saturday.