2 labourers die of food poisoning!

Dhenkanal: At least two labourers succumbed to food poisoning in Dhenkanal district late last night.

The deceased have been identified as Banka Mallick and Bhagaban Mallick, both residents of Harijan Sahi in Bedhapala village.

According to sources, the labourers consumed food at a housewarming ceremony organised by one Sarbeswar Behera on Thursday following which they complained of nausea and vomiting.

While the Banka and Bhagaban died, four guests along with 15 other labourers are undergoing treatment in the District Headquarters Hospital in Dhenkanal presently.