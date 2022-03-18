2 Killed, Two Critical As Car Rams Into Tree

Nabarangpur: Two persons were killed and two others were critically injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree at Kurlu Ghati in Nabarangpur district on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Ritik Bisoi of Digisalpa village and Raja Takiri of Udaipur village under Tentulikhunti block of the district. The injured are Soumyaranjan Nayak and Sripati Karkar of Indrabati area.

Reportedly, the four friends were on their way to Nabarangpur after attending Dola festival at Digisalpa. Suddenly, they lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into the tree on the roadside.