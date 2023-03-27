Bus hits hyva
2 killed, 8 injured as bus hits hyva truck

By Pragativadi News Service
Sundargarh: Two persons were killed and eight others were injured after the bus they were travelling in collided with a stationary Hyva truck near Chandiposh in Sundargarh district.

According to a source, the passenger bus was heading from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela on Sunday night. As the bus was nearing Chandiposh, it rammed into a Hyva truck parked by the roadside.

While the injured were rescued and rushed to Rourkela government hospital, two were shifted to JP Hospital for better treatment.

 

