2 Killed, 20 Hurt As Tractor Overturns In Ganjam

Berhampur: At least two persons were killed while 20 others sustained injuries after the tractor they were travelling on overturned near Panchamba village in Patrapur block under Jarada police limits in the district today.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the victims were returning home with their quota of PDS rice from the nearby ration store. Meanwhile, the driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle overturned near Panchamba village. Following this, two persons died on the spot while 20 others sustained serious injuries.

Locals immediately rushed to their help and shifted the injured to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.