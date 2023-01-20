2 Killed, 15 Injured As Bus Overturns In Ghat In Ganjam

Patrapur(Ganjam): As many as two persons were killed and 15 others injured when a bus overturned in a ghat at Kanakata near Patrapur in Ganjam district on Friday.

The deceased are women, identified as Saraswati Sabar (16) of Mohana Sikulipadar and Sumati Raita (28) of Arkhapadar K Nuagaan of Banpur.

The accident took place at around 4:00 pm when the bus was returning from Raigarh in Gajapati district to Patrapur.

The injured were rescued and admitted to Patrapur health centre with the help of ambulance and other vehicles. Condition of three of the injured is stated to be critical. They have been shifted to MKCG medical college and Hospital in Berhampur.

There were about 35 to 40 passengers in the bus. The mishap occurred after the driver lost control over the wheels.

The police reached the spot and launched an investigation. The accident triggered tension in the area. Police forces have been deployed on the spot.