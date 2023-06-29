2 injured Firing in Bhubaneswar over road rage

Bhubaneswar: At least two persons sustained bullet injuries after they were shot at following a road rage in the Laxmisagar area of Bhubaneswar late Wednesday night.

The injured persons have been identified as Sikhar Jena, brother of ward-32 BJD Corporator Sridhar Jena, and his nephew Alok Kumar Jena. The injured duo was first rushed to Capital Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital for better treatment.

Corporator Sridhar Jena’s elder nephew was returning home when some people stopped his way by allegedly parking their vehicle in front of his vehicle. Things took an ugly turn when entered into a fight over giving way that led to the firing, reports said.