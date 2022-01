2 Injured as Level-3 Fire Breaks Out in Tardeo’s 20-Storey Kamala Building

Mumbai: Two people have been injured after a level 3 fire broke out in 20 storeys Kamala building near Mumbai’s Bhatia hospital in Tardeo on Saturday.

Thirteen fire engines are present at the spot.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital, while five ambulances are present at the spot, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.