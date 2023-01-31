2 Injured After Major Fire Breaks Out Near Cuttack Sub-Registrar Office

Cuttack: At least two persons were injured after a major fire broke out near the district sub-registrar office in the Chandni Chowk area of Cuttack on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, huge flames along with smoke were seen coming out of a hotel near the district sub-registrar after an LPG cylinder leak. Subsequently, two employees of the hotel sustained injuries in the mishap.

The injured persons have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital. Four others have been rescued from the building.

On being informed, two firefighter teams have been deployed to douse the flames. More details are awaited.