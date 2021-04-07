2 Including Woman Killed In Elephant Attack In Angul

Angul: Two persons including a woman were trampled to death by a wild elephant at Chandrapur village under Chendipada forest range in Angul district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Panchanan Panigrahi and Suagi Sethi.

According to reports, the incident took place when the duo had gone to the forest for picking mahua flowers. Meanwhile, a wild elephant trampled them to death.

Soon after being alerted, a team of forest and police personnel rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem.