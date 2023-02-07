2 IAF Planes Carrying Relief Materials, Rescue And Medical Teams Land In Quake-Hit Turkey

New Delhi: India on Tuesday sent to Turkey relief materials, a mobile hospital and specialised search and rescue teams in two C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft to help the country in the wake of the devastating earthquake and multiple aftershocks that killed over 4,000 people.

Two more flights are expected to carry more relief items, including medical supplies, soon to Turkiye while another one is set to be sent to Syria which was also hit by the earthquake on Monday, people familiar with the matter said.

Several countries around the world have extended help to both countries in their rescue and recovery efforts.

“India expresses its solidarity at this challenging moment,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

In another tweet, Jaishankar said he contacted his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad to express solidarity and convey India’s support.

“Two C-17 Globemaster III heavy lift aircraft of #IAF have departed India for Türkiye carrying @NDRFHQ teams and #HADR equipment. India stands in solidarity with the people of Türkiye in this difficult time,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Rescue workers in Turkiye are racing against time to save people trapped under the rubble of thousands of buildings.

The first C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force, carrying a group of search and rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief material, medicines landed in Adana in the quake-hit country in the morning.

A second IAF plane with similar consignments was sent to Turkiye around noon.

“First Indian C17 flight with more than 50 @NDRFHQ Search & Rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief material, medicines and other necessary utilities & equipment reaches Adana, Türkiye,” Jaishankar said on Twitter.

Adana is one of the areas affected by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

“Second @IAF_MCC C-17 with self-contained @NDRFHQ teams including dog squads, search & rescue equipment, extrication tools and vehicles leaves for Türkiye. India continues to support the people of Türkiye in their hour of need,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

The aircraft also carried the first batch of 45 members from the Indian Army’s Agra-based field hospital. They are part of a team that will set up a 30-bed field hospital.