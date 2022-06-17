2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter

Srinagar: Two terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) were killed during the encounter with security forces in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, said police.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir said that the killed terrorists have been identified as Junaid and Basit Bhat of the HM terror outfit. The IGP Kashmir further said that terrorist Basit was involved in the killing of BJP’s Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife, a Panch in 2021 in Anantnag.

Reportedly, Junaid Bhat had been active since June 2018.

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Hangalgund in the Kokernag area of Anantnag on Thursday evening.