2 Hindu Men Killed In Fresh Communal Violence In Bangladesh

Dhaka: Amid ongoing violent attacks against the religious minority community in Bangladesh, two Hindu men were killed.

The latest spate of violence occurred in the southern town of Begumganj as more than 200 protesters attacked a temple when Hindu devotees were performing the last rituals on the final day of Durga Puja.

According to a report of news agency AFP, local police station chief Shah Imran said that the attackers on Friday stabbed an executive member of the temple committee to death.

The next day, the police found the body of another Hindu man near a pond located next to the temple.

“Two men have died since yesterday’s attack. We are working to find the culprits,” AFP quoted district police chief Shahidul Islam as saying.

The attacks against Hindus in the Muslim-majority nation started over the alleged desecration of the Quran, the central religious text of Islam.

After footage of a Quran placed on the knee of goddess Durga’s idol at a puja pandal in Cumilla emerged, protesters attacked pandals and temples across the country.

Reports suggest that anti-Hindu violence spread to more than a dozen districts across Bangladesh, including, Noakhali, Chandpur, Cox’s Bazaar, Chattogram, Chapainawabganj, Pabna, Moulvibazara, and Kurigram.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina promised stern action to the Hindu community leaders and warned those involved in the attacks on Hindu temples and Durga Puja pandals.

“The incidents in Cumilla are being thoroughly investigated. Nobody will be spared. It doesn’t matter which religion they belong to. They will be hunted down and punished,” she assured while speaking to the Hindu community during an event at Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka.