2 Held For Illegally Transporting Sand, Trucks Seized

Jharsuguda: Two persons were arrested under Sadar police limits in Jharsuguda district on the charges of illegally transporting sand here.

The accused have been identified as Saroj Bhoi and Dushsan Gidili.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and seized two vehicles engaged in transporting the sand. The cops also arrested two drivers of the trucks in this connection.

A case has been registered and the arrested persons have been forwarded to court. Further investigation is underway in this regard, sources said.