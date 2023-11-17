2 held for Ganja peddling in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a crackdown on drug peddlers in the state capital, the Police have arrested two persons for selling ganja on Thursday.

The accused have been recognized as Uttam Mohanty of Kananvihar, Phase 2 and Bichitra Kumar Panda, native of Uttar Pradesh. Police have seized about ten kg of ganja, two mobile phones, a scooty, and Rs 2000 cash from them.

On the basis of information received from a reliable source, a special team of police caught the two accused smugglers from Chandrasekharpur while patrolling in that area.

The accused have confessed everything before the police during inquiry. A case has been filed in the Chandrasekharpur police station and the two accused have been forwarded to the court. Further investigation is underway.