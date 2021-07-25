2 Farmers Killed In Lightning Strike In Khurdha

Khurdha: Two farmers were struck dead by lightning while working at a field at Damanabhumi village under Jankia police limits in Khurdha district on Sunday.

The deceased farmers have been identified as Banshidhar Dalei (56) and Pradip Kumar Bhola (45) of the same locality.

The lightning struck the farmers when the duo was working in a paddy field. They both died on the spot, sources said.

Eyewitnesses said the duo fell unconscious on the farmland due to a lightning strike. They rushed to the local hospital for treatment, however, doctors pronounced them brought dead.

On being informed about the incident, police reached the hospital, sent the bodies for post mortem, and registered unnatural death cases.