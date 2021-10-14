2 Dreaded Criminals Injured In Police Encounter In Rourkela

Rourkela: Two notorious criminals sustained injuries in an encounter with police at Birsa Mandap in Rourkela. The identities of the injured criminals are yet to be ascertained.

Acting on a tip-off regarding the presence of the two at a spot, a police team raided the Birsa Mandap area.

While chasing the criminals, both tried to escape and opened fire at the cops. Following this, police retaliated, during which both sustained bullet injuries.

Meanwhile, the injured have been shifted to VIMSAR, Burla.

A squad of police team has been deployed outside the hospital to keep a check on the criminals’ movement and to avoid any circumstances which might help them to escape again.