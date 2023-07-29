2 die of asphyxia while cleaning septic tank in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Two labourers died of suspected suffocation while they were cleaning a septic tank at Sisupalgarh area in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The deceased workers reportedly hailed from West Bengal.

As per reports, the cleaning of the septic tank was conducted by a private house owner at Raghunathnagar Lane-2 of Sisupalgarh.

When the first worker entered into the septic tank, he did not respond following which another worker entered to search for him and in the process both died of suspected asphyxia inside the septic tank.

After getting information, fire service personnel and Dhauli police reached the spot and recovered the bodies.