2 Dead, Several Feared Dead In Russian Airstrike At Luhansk School

Kyiv: After an airstrike carried out by the Russian forces on Saturday on a school in Luhansk, two bodies were found while as many as sixty people have been feared dead.

According to a media report citing a local officia, the governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Hayday on Sunday said that the two bodies were found in the debris and the chances of finding anyone still alive inside the school are very bleak.

On Saturday, when the school was bombed by the Russian aircraft, atleast 90 people were sheltering in the school, and around 30 people were rescued from the debris, out of which seven were reported to be injured, Hayday told CNN Media.

“The explosion happened inside the building. Rescuers are dismantling the debris as quickly as possible. The bodies of two people were found in the debris. The chances of finding anyone still alive are very small. There were 90 people inside the school building; 27 survived, and 60 people most likely died,” said Hayday in a Telegram post.

He further said that a Russian aircraft on Saturday dropped a bomb on the school in the village of Bilohorivka, which is some seven miles from the frontlines, CNN reported.

Reportedly, the strike hit the school at around 4:37 p.m., local time on Saturday.