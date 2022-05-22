2 Dead Including Driver As Car Crashes Into Tree In Brahmagiri

Brahmagiri: Two persons were killed, including the driver, after a car reportedly crashed into a tree near Haladia Chhak on Puri-Brahmagiri road last night.

The deceased persons have been identified as the owner of the car Dhirendra Palai and the driver Nawab Khan.

According to reports, the driver of the car lost control of its wheels and crashed into a nearby tree near Haladia chhak. Following this, the duo died on the spot.

On being informed, the Brahamagiri fire personnel reached the spot and recovered the bodies for post-mortem.

Later, the puri Sadar police reached the site and started a probe into the matter.