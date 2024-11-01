Kandhamal: Two women died while six others are critical after consuming mango kernels in Mandipanka village, within the Daringbadi block of Kandhamal district.

The women initially experienced stomach pain and discomfort post-consumption of the kernels. They were taken to Godapur Community Health Centre and later transferred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur as their health deteriorated.

Tragically, one woman succumbed during treatment, and another young girl passed away en route to MKCG. The exact cause of death remains unconfirmed by medical professionals, but food poisoning from mango kernel consumption is suspected by the community.