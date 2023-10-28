2-Day Conference Of ‘Sarva Seva Sangh’ At Puri Opposed By Gandhians

Puri: All Gandhian organisations along with Utkal Sarvodaya Mandal have opposed the 2-day conference of ‘Sarva Seva Sangh’ being organised at Dudwala Dharmsala at Puri on the 30th and 31st of October.

It has been alleged that those who are being called for this session have been expelled by the Sarv Seva Sangh and have earned lakhs of rupees from the government by selling the beloved Sabarmati Ashram of Mahama Gandhi. They had a big role in handing over the Sarva Seva Sangh Centre in Vanarasi to the government, said the activists of the Gandhian organisation.

While the government was strategically trying to occupy this historic place, one Mahadev Vidrohi, who identified himself as the leader of the Sarva Seva Sangh or Sarvodaya movement, negotiated with the Gujarat government and sold the portion of the ashram that he lived in, including his wife and daughter.

When the entire Gandhi Sarvodaya family and the people of India were against this government conspiracy, Mahadev Vidrohi, Nita Mahadev and Mudita sold the Sabarmati Ashram property. However, after taking charge of Sarv Seva Sangh Mahadev Vidrohi handed over all the original documents of this land in Varanasi to the BJP-led Government of Uttar Pradesh for his personal gain and greed.

Taking advantage of this, the Uttar Pradesh Government and the Railway department, without waiting for the court’s order, occupied this place which is situated at the Prime Minister’s Constituency, hastily threw five lakh books of Sarvodaya Publication outside the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and bulldozed this historic centre.

Mahadev Vidrohi was expelled for his anti-Gandhi activities from Sarvs Seva Sangh and while Sangh working at the national level. A letter has been issued by Vidrohi and his followers for organising two days of Sarva Seva Sangh Adhiveshan at Dudwala Dharmsala at Puri on the 30th and 31st of October. But, Utkal Sarvodaya Mandal working at the state level has opposed the conference.

In a press conference at Bhakt Salbeg Math of Puri, eminent Gandhian leader and daughter of Nabakrushna Choudhury and Malati Devi Smt Krishna Mohanty, President of Utkal Sarvodaya Mandal Mihir Pratap Das, Secretary of Puri Sarvodaya Mela Committee Advocate Shiva Prasad Mishra, State Sarvodaya Mandal Women’s Cell Coordinator Anandika Samantray and Gandhian Youth Worker Dr Biswajit combinedly expressed that, Vidrohi and their allies gathering in this beloved land of Gandhiji can cause serious damage to the Gandhian movement in Odisha and the country.