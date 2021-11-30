2-day coastal security exercise ‘Sagar Kavach’ begins off Odisha coast

Bhubaneswar: A two-day joint coastal security exercise, “Sagar Kavach” began off Odisha coast (from Gopalpur to Chandipur).

Reportedly, 18 departments of Centre & State government are taking part in the exercise to assess the effectiveness of the coastal security organisation.

It will run for two days, with red and green forces being formed to infiltrate and prevent attacks. This year for coastal security the exercise was named “Sagar Kavach”.

Sagar Kavach aims to check the Coastal Security Mechanism and validate Standard Operating Procedures.

The 1993 Bombay Bombings and the 2008 Mumbai Attacks happened due to the poorly guarded maritime border. In both cases, the terrorists entered the country via sea. Therefore, to counter the challenges emanating from the border, there is a need for robust coastal security.