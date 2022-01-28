2 Children Among 14 Bonded Labourers Rescued In Bolangir 

Bolangir: As many as 14 bonded labourers, including two children, were rescued while they were about to transport to Tripura from Kantabanji Railway Station.

Reportedly, the bonded labourers belong to B.Bichilibahal and Jogimunda villages under Lathor police limits and Patnagarh police limits area respectively.

According to reports, the labourers include four men and eight women apart from two children who were rescued from the railway station via Link Express train at 11 pm last night.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and caught hold of them while they were moving towards the railway station. However, the middleman of these bonded labourers managed to escape from the spot.

Further investigation is underway to nab the absconding accused, the police said.